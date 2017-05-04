Beatriz Fernandez Is Love At First Sight

I know I’m not supposed to believe in love at first sight, because otherwise I’d be in love with every single model I did a post on. But how about the second time around? Because after coming across this massive set of bikini pictures for Beatriz Fernandez, I’m pretty sure I’m in love with the Spanish hottie, even though I’ve only seen her twice. First in lingerie, now a bikini. But c’mon, how much more does a guy really need to know? I’m ready to propose right now. Or as soon as I find her on Twitter. Wish me luck!

» view all 71 photos