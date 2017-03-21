Rachel Mortenson Will Blow Your Pants Off

March 21st, 2017

Rachel Mortenson

It already feels like summer out there, so what better way to celebrate than with pictures of a smoking hot busty blonde in a bikini? And yes, I know that’s how I like to celebrate pretty much everything, from birthdays to Tuesdays, but whatever. Just shut up and enjoy this latest killer bikini photoshoot from Rachel Mortenson.

Rachel Mortenson Rachel Mortenson Rachel Mortenson Rachel Mortenson
Rachel Mortenson Rachel Mortenson
Rachel Mortenson Rachel Mortenson