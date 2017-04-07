Meet Hottie Janaina Reis

April 7th, 2017

Janaina Reis

Meet Janaina Reis, AKA the latest smoking hot bikini model to come out of Brazil. I swear, that has to be the country’s #1 export. Anyway, I don’t really get the whole “flight school” thing, but I do know that glider’s not the only thing that’s getting ready for take off. I’m talking about my pants, just to be clear. Yow!

