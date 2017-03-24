Raica Oliveira Will Blow Your Pants Off

I can’t remember if I’ve already introduced you perverts to Raica Oliveira before, and I’m too lazy to look it up, but I also can barely remember what I did last week, so that’s not too surprising. I guess my mom was right. Sitting with your nose pressed up against your computer screen 40 hours a week really does rot your brain. But either way, you’re definitely going to want to spend some quality time with this sexy new photoshoot from the Brazilian super-hottie, so go ahead and get your face right up against that screen. Trust me, 30-45 seconds won’t hurt. …At least, I don’t think. Enjoy!