Bregje Heinen Works The Streets Good

January 9th, 2017

Bregje Heinen

So, unfortunately, Bregje Heinen still hasn’t taken me up on my generous offer to become the next ex-Mrs. Tuna and make me the happiest blogger in the world. But on the plus side, the Dutch Victoria’s Secret model did give us a leggy new photoshoot. And really, that’s the next best thing, as far as I’m concerned.

» view all 14 photos

Bregje Heinen Pictures Bregje Heinen Pictures
Bregje Heinen Pictures Bregje Heinen Pictures
Bregje Heinen Pictures Bregje Heinen Pictures
Bregje Heinen Pictures Bregje Heinen Pictures
Bregje Heinen Pictures Bregje Heinen Pictures