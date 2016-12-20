A Whole Lot Of Stella Maxwell’s Booty

I’ve done a lot of posts on Stella Maxwell ever since the hottie first got signed by Victoria’s Secret, and even though me and my readers have known all about Stella’s killer booty for years, it looks like the company’s finally figured it out too. Because here’s her latest lingerie shoot, made up of mostly booty shots. And I have a feeling you’ll agree that this is definitely Stella’s best angle. Enjoy.

» view all 17 photos