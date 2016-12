Anya Sugar Would Make A Great Super Naughty Mail-Order Bride

I know you guys probably think I’m a “loser” because I still live in my mom’s basement, but I don’t think you understand that it’s all part of a master plan to save up as much money as I can. See, I’m building towards a major investment, and no, I’m not talking about a car or a house. I’ve got my eye on something way better: a super-hot mail-order bride. And after checking out her Instagram, I think Anya Sugar here would be perfect. But since I’m pretty sure she doesn’t accepted expired Burger King coupons as payment, I’d better keep saving if I want to become her new sugar daddy. Wish us luck!