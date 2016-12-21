Danielle Sellers And Sabine Jemeljanova’s Naughty Xmas

We’re only a couple days away from Christmas, and in case you still need a little help getting into the spirit of things, let’s celebrate with one of my favorite annual traditions: two busty hot nobodies doing a sexy Christmas-themed lingerie shoot. This year, it’s Danielle Sellers and Sabine Jemeljanova‘s turn. And it’s making me think maybe I should revise my wish list to include these two. What? It could happen. I’ve been a good blogger this year. I haven’t called anyone chunky or ugly in weeks.