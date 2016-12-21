Love Magazine Ruins The Instgram Model Hailey Baldwin Xmas Video

I don’t know about you dudes, but I’m starting to get pretty glad that Christmas is almost here. Not because I’m excited for presents or anything — I’m pretty sure I’m not going to wake up to find a busty supermodel under the tree this year. No, I’m excited because it means we won’t have to suffer through the daily disappointment of checking out these lame LOVE Advent videos, only to find that they ruined another hottie. Today, it was Hailey Baldwin‘s turn to dance around in lingerie, and unlike some of the others, this video actually could’ve been good. You know, if they’d remembered to shoot it in focus.