Kara Del Toro Belongs In A Bikini

Every year, I keep waiting for one of my Twitter girlfriends or future ex-wives to get me a Christmas present, and every year, I don’t get a single dirty selfie sent to my inbox for the holidays. It’s like these ladies don’t even know I exist or something. I know, crazy, right? So anyway, this year, I decided to get myself something for the holidays instead, and since I’m such a nice guy (stop laughing), I figured I’d share it with you guys too. So here’s a new bikini photoshoot from Kara Del Toro. I think you’ll agree, it’s the perfect present for any occasion. You’re welcome.

