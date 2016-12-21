Kara Del Toro Belongs In A Bikini
December 21st, 2016
Every year, I keep waiting for one of my Twitter girlfriends or future ex-wives to get me a Christmas present, and every year, I don’t get a single dirty selfie sent to my inbox for the holidays. It’s like these ladies don’t even know I exist or something. I know, crazy, right? So anyway, this year, I decided to get myself something for the holidays instead, and since I’m such a nice guy (stop laughing), I figured I’d share it with you guys too. So here’s a new bikini photoshoot from Kara Del Toro. I think you’ll agree, it’s the perfect present for any occasion. You’re welcome.
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
Cutie Ava Sambora Bikini Dream
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Cutie Ava Sambora Bikini Dream
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty