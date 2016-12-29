Alexina Graham Is One Hot Ginger

Here’s red-hot ginger Alexina Graham giving us a brand-new Christmas-themed photoshoot. And I know you guys might be asking yourself what a hottie eating watermelon and lounging around in a beach house has to do with the holidays… But come on, isn’t it obvious? Between Alexina’s red hair and pasty white skin, we’ve got all your classic Christmas colors. Plus, she’s currently lighting up my pants like we’re in Rockefeller Center. I say it counts. So just go with it, and enjoy.

