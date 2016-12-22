Diana Golubkova Would Make A Great Super Naughty Mail-Order Bride

I know I say this a lot, but this time it’s true: I think I’m in love with Diana Golubkova here. So what if I’d never heard of her until I stumbled across her Instagram doing my usual stalking research? Or if I don’t know anything about her, other than the fact that she’s Russian, she’s insanely hot, has a killer bikini body and she seems to like dogs. I mean, how much more does a guy really need to know, right? Anyway, if any of you know how to say “Will you marry me for money and a green card?” in Russian, let me know. We can leave out how much money bloggers make for now… We’ll save that part for after the honeymoon.

одиноким ветром в море, ночью к звёздам улетаешь 🌊✈️🌌🌠 СВЕТА 🎧🎧🎧 A video posted by Diana (@dianagolubkova) on May 2, 2016 at 8:05am PDT

» view all 11 photos