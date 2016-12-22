Josie Canseco Topless Photos Prove She’s A Good Instagram Model
December 22nd, 2016
I know some of you probably think I’m being overly critical when I trash rich kid models like the Jenners and the Baldwins and the Hadids and say how their only real talent is having famous parents and a decent body. But every once in a while a celebrity daughter comes along who actually has what it takes to make it in this business. Like Josie Canseco here. I mean, just look at this classy topless photoshoot she did. I’m telling you guys, I really think Josie could go pro. She’s going to make a great Instagram nobody someday. I guarantee it.
