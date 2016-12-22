Love Magazine You Suck! Alexis Renn Edition

This website at one time used to do 200K to 300K readers a day and now that social media and major corporations have taken over the interweb, it destroyed us little guys. However, we always produced quality material. Some of you may beg to differ, but you all know there is one way to showcase a hot chick and that is usually on her hands and knees with her ass up.

Now you have these trendy magazines like Love Magazine, the new boring Playboy and Maxim using social media stars to help push their crap and it is crap. The talent just ain’t there. And as Trump says “believe me” they aren’t helping sales. Alexis Renn is a cute girl with a great body, but does not deserve the following that she has. She came into Instagram at the right time, just like I started blogging at the right time. And trust me, she will be irrelevant in 2 to 5 years when this phenomena dies. Just like how sites like mine who cover this shi%t are irrelevant! Especially, if material like this keeps coming out. Useless junk.