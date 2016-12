Canned Tuna

Miranda Cosgrove Is A Super Cutie (TMZ)

Jennifer Lawrence Is Red Hot (Lainey Gossip)

Tallia Storm Teen Scottish Bikini Hottie (Egotastic)

Kate England & Victoria Banx Booty Peek (The Superficial)

Courtney Stodden Cooing Out The Touching Holiday Jingle Of The Year (DLISTED)

Chrissy Teigen Works The Streets (MoeJackson)

Cougar Kylie Jenner Busting Out Her Ginormous Bosom (Popoholic)

Paris Jackson In A Bikini (WWTDD)

Hilary Duff: Thick Ass Mom 3 (IDLYITW)