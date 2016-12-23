Love Magazine Knows How To Make Karlie Kloss Ugly And Awkward

I know I’m starting to sound like a broken record with these terrible LOVE Advent videos, but they just keep getting worse and worst. And apparently they saved the best worst for last. Because they just managed to do something I didn’t think was possible with “Day 23”: force me to turn off a video of leggy Victoria’s Secret model Karlie Kloss in lingerie before it was over. But I guess turning us off must’ve been part of the plan. Otherwise, I just don’t get it.