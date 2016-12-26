Ariel Winter’s Chubby Little Booty Is Working Hard On Instagram.

I wonder how this picture was taken? Did Ariel Winter ask a friend to stand on a chair, point down and to make sure to get the best angle of her chubby little booty? In any case, I like the fact that she is somewhat delusional and thinks she has an amazing body. Now before you ladies get mad at me, I’m not saying her body is bad, I’m just saying it’s not something I would get off over unless I was a few drinks in and popped a half pill of Viagra. I’m a real sl%t when I mix those two.