Elsa Hosk Shows Ashley Graham What A Real Model Looks Like
December 27th, 2016
Wait a minute. I thought that now that Christmas was over, that meant those lame LOVE Advent videos were done too. Isn’t that how an advent calendar normally works? But I guess not, because we just got two more videos. One’s from smoking hot, real supermodel Elsa Hosk, the other’s from “healthy” “sexy” “supermodel” Ashley Graham. I’ll give you one guess whose video is actually worth watching.
