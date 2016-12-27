Alexis Ren’s Sweet InstaBooty

I’ve gotta say, I’m pretty impressed by Alexis Ren. While other Insta-wannabes out there are busy staging fake photoshoots on Instagram, or getting their rich parents to buy them their own clothing line so they can pretend to be real models, Alexis is just going out and doing crazy-hot photoshoot after crazy-hot photoshoot. In fact, I think it’s time we stop calling her an Instagram model and just call her a real model from now on. She’s earned it. Also, I think me, Alexis and the Little Tuna should throw a pants party to celebrate the good news. Call me!