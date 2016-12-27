Izabel Goulart’s Booty Is Amazing

Christmas may be over, but it’s still the holidays, which means, chances are, most of you guys are probably sitting in an airport right now, or a train station, or crashing in your mom’s basement like yours truly. Point is, wherever you are, you’re probably not in some gorgeous tropical location taking a bikini vacation with Izabel Goulart. So here’s the next best thing: a bunch of pictures and an Instagram video from the Victoria’s Secret babe. Just press your nose up against the screen, get the weirdo sitting next to you to make a few seagull noises and spray water in your face (if they’re not doing that already), and it’ll be just like you’re really there. Enjoy!

#IzabelGoulart e seu biquíni #kiini 😍 muito bem acompanhada com seu BOY numa praia em #stbarths … difícil dizer o que é mais divo Ela – Ele ou o biquíni 🙈👊😂🔝 ahaha A photo posted by @umagatanadaborralheira on Dec 27, 2016 at 4:19am PST