Kendall Jenner’s Love Magazine Xmas Video Only Has 210K Views
December 27th, 2016
So, you know how we’re all supposed to pretend that Kendall Jenner is a huge A-list supermodel, and not just another rich kid with loaded parents? Well, she’s such a big “star” (AKA I bet her parents gave them a suitcase full of 20s) that Kendall managed to score herself a second LOVE Advent video. And it’s the big one, too: their official Christmas Day video. Only I just checked the views, and after 2 days and counting, they’re not even close to 250K yet. Meanwhile, a random video of some dude unboxing a smartphone already has almost 3 million. So much for Kendall’s star power, huh? Maybe they should’ve given Day 25 to that guy instead.
