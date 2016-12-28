Lais Ribeiro Belongs In Lingerie

For anyone else sick and tired of all these fake, so-called “models” taking over the business and taking jobs and lingerie shoots from real supermodels, here’s a reminder that there’s at least a few pros still out there: a new booty-filled photoshoot from Victoria’s Secret hottie Lais Ribeiro. I know it’s probably only a matter of time before Victoria’s Secret replaces all their current models with Insta-wannabes like the Jenners and Hadids, so let’s just enjoy this while it lasts. I figure I can get a good 30 seconds out of these. Maybe even 45 if I concentrate.

» view all 33 photos