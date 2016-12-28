Natalie Roser Lingerie Goodness

December 28th, 2016

Natalie Roser

Here’s one of my favorite Aussie Insta-hotties Natalie Roser back with another massive lingerie photoshoot for Frederick’s of Hollywood. I have no clue if these pictures are actually going to help sell more lingerie, but I’d definitely consider investing in Kleenex if I were you. I bet their sales are going to go through the roof after this. Yow!

» view all 51 photos

Natalie Roser Pictures Natalie Roser Pictures Natalie Roser Pictures Natalie Roser Pictures Natalie Roser Pictures
Natalie Roser Pictures Natalie Roser Pictures Natalie Roser Pictures Natalie Roser Pictures Natalie Roser Pictures