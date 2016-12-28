Instagram Model Joy Corrigan Works It Good

I could’ve sworn Joy Corrigan was just another fake Instagram model, but I’ve gotta say, this latest lingerie photoshoot of hers could’ve fooled me. Because this is hotter than 99% of the shoots I’ve seen from “real” models like Bella Hadid or Hailey Baldwin lately. And you know, maybe it’s time the modeling business stops picking their new “stars” based on how much money a hottie’s parents have or how many followers they’ve got on Instagram, and just starts going off what’s really important: how good their body is. It always works for me.

