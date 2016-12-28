Let’s Make Hot Chicks Great Again! Love Magazine Sucks, Day 28

I know everyone’s been complaining about what a garbage year 2016 has been, and how excited they are for it to finally be over. And you know, I’m starting to agree. Because once January 1st gets here, it doesn’t just mean 2016 will be over. It also means this terrible LOVE Advent video series will finally be finished too. But before that can happen, we’ve still got another few days of lame-ass videos to get through. So here’s Cami Morrone for Day 28. Try to enjoy it, I guess.