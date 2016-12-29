Rosie Danvers Is Possibly The New Lucy Pinder

December 29th, 2016

Rosie Danvers

Back in the day, it used to seem like we’d discover a new British hottie almost every other week, but for whatever reason, there’s been a lot fewer busty Brit exports coming to our computers lately. Blame Brexit, I guess? But good news! I finally found a new one. So, meet Rosie Danvers. I don’t know much about her, other than the fact that she’s a former Page 3 Girl, but Rosie definitely meets all the necessary requirements in the funbag department, so she’s more than qualified to become our newest official busty British hottie. Congrats!

Rosie Danvers Rosie Danvers Rosie Danvers Rosie Danvers
Rosie Danvers