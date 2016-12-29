Rosie Danvers Is Possibly The New Lucy Pinder
December 29th, 2016
Back in the day, it used to seem like we’d discover a new British hottie almost every other week, but for whatever reason, there’s been a lot fewer busty Brit exports coming to our computers lately. Blame Brexit, I guess? But good news! I finally found a new one. So, meet Rosie Danvers. I don’t know much about her, other than the fact that she’s a former Page 3 Girl, but Rosie definitely meets all the necessary requirements in the funbag department, so she’s more than qualified to become our newest official busty British hottie. Congrats!
