Martha Hunt Works The Street Good

January 3rd, 2017

Martha Hunt

I know there’s a lot of fake models and hot nobody wannabes out there constantly jamming up our Instagram feeds these days, so I wanted to post this latest photoshoot from Victoria’s Secret babe Martha Hunt to remind you guys what a real supermodel looks like. AKA, one who still looks smoking hot even when she’s wearing multiple layers of clothes. Let’s just hope Martha doesn’t turn this into a regular thing though. Because wearing clothes is a bad habit for any lingerie model, even a good one.

