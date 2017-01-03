Martha Hunt Works The Street Good

I know there’s a lot of fake models and hot nobody wannabes out there constantly jamming up our Instagram feeds these days, so I wanted to post this latest photoshoot from Victoria’s Secret babe Martha Hunt to remind you guys what a real supermodel looks like. AKA, one who still looks smoking hot even when she’s wearing multiple layers of clothes. Let’s just hope Martha doesn’t turn this into a regular thing though. Because wearing clothes is a bad habit for any lingerie model, even a good one.