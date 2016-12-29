“Dorky” Emily Ratajkowski Thanks Her 10 000 000 Fans
December 29th, 2016
I don’t know about you guys, but I always think it’s hilarious when stone-cold hotties think that just because they put on a pair of glasses, all of a sudden that makes them a nerd or something. Like it instantly erases their perfect bodies or amazing funbags. Anyway, here’s self-proclaimed “dork” Emily Ratajkowski celebrating getting to 10 million followers on Instagram by doing the same thing that got her all those followers in the first place: getting naked. Well, mostly naked, anyway. She’s still wearing those glasses. What a loser.
