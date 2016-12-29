Instagram Model Rachel Cook Works It In Swimsuits

I don’t know why Victoria’s Secret hasn’t hired Rachel Cook here yet, or what’s taking them so damn long, but I’m going to keep doing posts on this Insta-babe until those guys come to their senses. I mean, seriously, what do the Hadid sisters or the Jenners have that Rachel doesn’t? You know, besides rich parents who’ll buy them modeling careers. Because I’ve been doing this gig for a long time now, and in my professional opinion, Rachel’s bikini body is better than all four of those wannabes combined. But don’t just take my word for it. The bikini pictures speak for themselves.

