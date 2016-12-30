Love Magazine Ruins Another Hottie: Rose Bertram

OK, I’m sorry. I know we’re all supposed to pretend like these LOVE Advent videos are the greatest movies ever made, just because they’ve got hotties dancing around in lingerie. But I’ve watched 30 of these things by now, and this is really the best they could come up with? Rose Bertram eating Cheetos? If you want to see somebody eating junk food in their underwear, just come by Tuna HQ sometime. Anyway, if you ask me, they need to fire their whole staff and start over fresh next year. Because this is just sad.