Instagram Model Joy Corrigan Works It

December 30th, 2016

Joy Corrigan

I don’t know when “Instagram model” became the new politically-correct term for “hot nobody,” but I guess that’s what I’m supposed to call models like Joy Corrigan here these days. And even though I’d still prefer seeing Joy do some old-school bikini yoga for the paps or any of those other classic hot nobody moves, I guess sexy lingerie photoshoots work too. They’re definitely doing the trick for me and the Little Tuna. Enjoy.

