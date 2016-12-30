Faceless Anastasia Skyline Would Make A Great Super Naughty Mail-Order Bride

December 30th, 2016

I know there’s a bunch of these Russian “Instagram stars” out there, but I love Anastasia Skyline here for two reasons. One: it sounds like she picked her fake name off the first thing she saw out the window, and two, she clearly knows her best angles. (And I guess it’s not her face.) I mean, seriously, she’s up to 1.9 million followers now, and I guarantee not a single one of them could pick Anastasia’s headshot out of a lineup. A booty shot though… I’d recognize that thing anywhere.

https://www.instagram.com/p/6h_cUDC3RL/?taken-by=anastasia_skyline

