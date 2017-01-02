Maria Menounos Bikini Pictures

Ever since Maria Menounos left Extra, I’ve been waiting to see what she would do next. Maybe her and her perfect Greek booty would get their own spinoff. Or a reality show. But then she went and did something even better: becoming a professional Instagram bikini model. She hasn’t quite gotten the hang of the whole “posting 24/7” thing yet, but she’s got the rest of it down, like the hot wannabe reading list. Just a little constructive criticism, Maria might wanna consider upgrading that fiancé though. Like, say, for a very influential and well-connected blogger. I think it could really do wonders for her new career. Call me!