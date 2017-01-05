Irina Shayk Will Blow Your Pants Off

Irina Shayk is hands down one of my all-time favorite Victoria’s Secret models. And even though we haven’t seen as much of the Russian hottie as I’d like lately, I could post 10 photoshoots of her per day and it’d still barely be enough, as far as I’m concerned. So you guys go ahead and enjoy this new shoot Irina did for Vogue, while I go look for 9 more. Wish me luck.

» view all 12 photos