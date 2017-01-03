Maria Sharapova Works Her Bikini On Instagram

I’m not entirely clear on whether Maria Sharapova is still banned from playing tennis or not, considering I only watch the sport for the highlights (of hotties grunting in short skirts, naturally), but if she is, here’s hoping they find some reason to extend it. Because I don’t know about you perverts, but I could definitely get used to the idea of seeing Maria spend less time on the courts and more time on sandy beaches in bikinis. In fact, forget tennis, I think Maria’s got a chance to really move up the rankings if she wants to turn pro as an Instagram model.

Alohaaaaa. Perking It up this morning 😍☀️❤️ with new @Supergoop balm now available at Sephora. A video posted by Maria Sharapova (@mariasharapova) on Dec 29, 2016 at 3:14pm PST