Olivia Culpo Is One Pretty Piece

January 5th, 2017

Olivia Culpo

I’m pretty sure Ocean Drive is a “real magazine” the same way I’m a “real journalist,” but hey, I’ve always liked their taste in women. Especially when it comes to this month’s cover model, Olivia Culpo. I don’t know what the former beauty queen-turned-professional hot nobody is up to these days, but I definitely want to see more of her. And this photoshoot is a good start. Enjoy.

