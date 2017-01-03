Fergie’s Booty In A Bikini Returns
January 3rd, 2017
I don’t know if you guys saw Fergie co-hosting some New Year’s Eve show last weekend, but I caught a few minutes of her performance, and as soon as I found the mute button, I actually started to dig it. I’m not sure if Fergie did something to her face, but she’s looking a lot better than I remembered. Anyway, here she is taking a bikini vacation with the paps and again, this is a way better look for her than I remembered. I’m predicting a big hotness comeback for Fergie in 2017. Here’s hoping, at least.
