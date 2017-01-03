Kara Del Toro’s Sweet Little Booty

January 3rd, 2017

Kara Del Toro

Kara Del Toro has been melting my pants region for a few years now, ever since I saw her in that stupid burger ad back in 2015. So I figured it’s only right that we celebrate the start of another year together by me drooling over a sexy new photoshoot from the busty model, while she remains completely unaware of my existence. It’s kind of our thing. Enjoy.

Kara Del Toro Pictures Kara Del Toro Pictures Kara Del Toro Pictures Kara Del Toro Pictures
Kara Del Toro Pictures Kara Del Toro Pictures Kara Del Toro Pictures Kara Del Toro Pictures