Madison Beer Is Trouble In A Swimsuit

Beach babe @madisonbeer she's so hot i can't #madisonbeer A photo posted by M A D I S O N B E E R (@madibeerr_) on Jan 4, 2017 at 4:23am PST

I know you guys probably have a tough time keeping track of all the up-and-coming hotties out there, so consider this your weekly reminder that Madison Beer here is still big trouble for another few months (two to be exact, but who’s counting?). Anyway, I don’t know where her parents are, or how these paps aren’t getting visited by Chris Hansen for creeping on a 17-year-old at the beach, but I recommend we all just move it along. Nothing to see here (until March).

MY DAMN QUEEN – Lisa #madisonbeer A photo posted by ✿ Lisa ♡ Madison Beer (@whosmb__) on Jan 3, 2017 at 2:01pm PST

https://www.instagram.com/p/BO1MDYDjfVI/?tagged=madisonbeer

https://www.instagram.com/p/BO16PfXFxKw/?tagged=madisonbeer

https://www.instagram.com/p/BO16ETMgeTf/?tagged=madisonbeer

https://www.instagram.com/p/BO15dxTlRab/?tagged=madisonbeer

Madison at the FountainBleau Miami Beach in Florida. (January 3rd, 2017) #MadisonBeer A photo posted by MADISON BEER (@madisonupdatesss) on Jan 4, 2017 at 4:17am PST