Hailee Steinfeld, Dakota Fanning And Emma Stone In W Magazine

Here’s a preview of W Magazine‘s upcoming February issue and I guess it must have some kind of Oscar theme, because it’s featuring three Hollywood super-cuties in Hailee Steinfeld, Dakota Fanning and Emma Stone. I’ve always liked these three, so I’m glad to see them pairing up for a photoshoot, but I still say if they really want to take their careers to the next level, forget the Oscars. They should be focusing on doing photoshoots like this full-time instead. It’s way more prestigious. P.S. Shouldn’t someone tell Hailee she’s supposed to wear that lipstick, not eat it? Like I said, I’m just trying to help here.