Emily Ratajkowski’s Bikini Instagram Goodness

Now that Emily Ratajkowski‘s reached over 10 million Instagram followers, she’s officially at another level of Instagram-famous. And I’m glad to see she’s taking that responsibility seriously by continuing to post smoking hot bikini pictures like the one above. I always knew Emily would make an amazing professional Instagram hottie someday. Next, she needs to start treating it like a full-time job though, because a bikini picture a day might have flown when she only had a couple million followers, but expectations are higher now. Especially from me and the Little Tuna.