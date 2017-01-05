Lena Denisova Would Make A Great Super Naughty Mail-Order Bride
January 5th, 2017
So I was doing my daily Instagram
creeping research earlier when I stumbled across another Russian hottie I think would make a great mail-order bride. And since I’m too poor to afford her myself (well, unless I can find a buyer for my collection of mint Burger King coupons…), I figured I might as well share her with you guys too. So meet Lena Denisova. If anyone wants to go in on this with me, maybe we can figure out a timeshare or something.
