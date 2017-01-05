Fergie Bikini Pictures
January 5th, 2017
I know some of you guys probably didn’t believe me earlier this week when I said that Fergie had a real shot at making a hotness comeback in 2017, and I don’t blame you. I wouldn’t have believed it myself. But here she is giving us even more bikini goodness again today, and as long as she keeps this up (and keeps covering up her face), I’m predicting big things happening for Fergie this year. And no, I’m not just talking about in my pants.
