Fergie Bikini Pictures

A photo posted by Revista QUEM (@quemacontece) on Jan 4, 2017 at 4:10pm PST

I know some of you guys probably didn’t believe me earlier this week when I said that Fergie had a real shot at making a hotness comeback in 2017, and I don’t blame you. I wouldn’t have believed it myself. But here she is giving us even more bikini goodness again today, and as long as she keeps this up (and keeps covering up her face), I’m predicting big things happening for Fergie this year. And no, I’m not just talking about in my pants.

A photo posted by @guysandpeople on Jan 4, 2017 at 4:08pm PST

A photo posted by {New Account} … CelebrityXO (@theofficialcelebrityxo___) on Jan 4, 2017 at 9:10pm PST

A photo posted by Bep Turkey Official Fan Page🇹🇷 (@bep_tr) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:48pm PST