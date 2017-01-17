Ellie Martin’s Hotness Returns

January 17th, 2017

Ellie Martin

I didn’t know much about Ellie Martin the first time I introduced you guys to the Instagram hottie. But after doing some more research, I just found out something pretty important. No, it’s not what Ellie’s looking for in a guy, or her taste in men bloggers. It’s that she’s got a brand-new bikini photoshoot for us all to drool over. See? I told you it was important. Enjoy the new info.

» view all 16 photos

Ellie Martin Pictures Ellie Martin Pictures Ellie Martin Pictures Ellie Martin Pictures Ellie Martin Pictures
Ellie Martin Pictures Ellie Martin Pictures Ellie Martin Pictures Ellie Martin Pictures Ellie Martin Pictures