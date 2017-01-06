Instagram Model Kendall Jenner Gets Edgy In V Magazine
January 6th, 2017
So apparently Kendall Jenner pretended to get a huge snake tattoo on her ass for her latest V Magazine cover. I guess to show how “edgy” she is or something. But a snake? Come on. That’s so played out. if Kendall really wanted to make a statement, she should’ve gone with a big tuna instead. Unless she’s just saving that for the other cheek (and the February issue). I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
Cutie Ava Sambora Bikini Dream
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Cutie Ava Sambora Bikini Dream
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty