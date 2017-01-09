Best Globes At The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards
January 9th, 2017
The 74th annual Golden Globes were held last night, and in case you didn’t watch, here’s a quick rundown of the highlights: La La Land won everything, mean Meryl Streep hurt poor Donald Trump’s feelings, and most importantly, a whole bunch of hot actresses showed off some serious cleavage. Here’s a few of my favorites, starting with Miss Golden Globes herself, Sofia Vergara, who deserves her own lifetime achievement award someday for all the award show hotness she’s given us over the years. Enjoy.
