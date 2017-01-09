Best Globes At The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards

A photo posted by Knara Nikogosyan (@knaranikogosyan) on Jan 9, 2017 at 1:26am PST

The 74th annual Golden Globes were held last night, and in case you didn’t watch, here’s a quick rundown of the highlights: La La Land won everything, mean Meryl Streep hurt poor Donald Trump’s feelings, and most importantly, a whole bunch of hot actresses showed off some serious cleavage. Here’s a few of my favorites, starting with Miss Golden Globes herself, Sofia Vergara, who deserves her own lifetime achievement award someday for all the award show hotness she’s given us over the years. Enjoy.

A photo posted by Life & Style Weekly (@lifeandstyleweekly) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:14pm PST

A photo posted by @ilovedoveandariana on Jan 9, 2017 at 3:37am PST

A photo posted by FrequentlyChic (@frequentlychic) on Jan 9, 2017 at 1:34am PST

A photo posted by Madison Guest (@madisonguest) on Jan 8, 2017 at 11:24pm PST