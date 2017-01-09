Stella Maxwell Belongs In Lingerie

In case you guys haven’t noticed, I’m a big fan of Stella Maxwell here. And yes, I know I say that about just about every Victoria’s Secret model who gives us regular monthly doses of lingerie pictures, but there’s just something extra special about Stella. Like the fact that she’s not quite as famous as her fellow VS supermodels. I don’t even think she’s dated DiCaprio yet. So I might actually have a chance… Stop laughing. That wasn’t supposed to be a punchline.

» view all 14 photos