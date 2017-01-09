Tove Lo Gets Topless For Fault Magazine

January 9th, 2017

Tove Lo

I’ve never heard of Fault Magazine before, and I’m pretty sure this is the first post I’ve ever done on Tove Lo, but everybody knows I’m a sucker for these artsy black-and-white topless photoshoots. They’re just so pants-meltingly… “classy.” Anyway, I don’t think I’ve ever heard a single one of this chick’s songs, but I can tell I’m already going to be a big fan of the Swedish pop star if she keeps putting out hits like this. Can’t wait to see what she does for an encore.

Tove Lo Tove Lo Tove Lo Tove Lo Tove Lo
Tove Lo Tove Lo Tove Lo