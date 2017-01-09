Tove Lo Gets Topless For Fault Magazine
January 9th, 2017
I’ve never heard of Fault Magazine before, and I’m pretty sure this is the first post I’ve ever done on Tove Lo, but everybody knows I’m a sucker for these artsy black-and-white topless photoshoots. They’re just so pants-meltingly… “classy.” Anyway, I don’t think I’ve ever heard a single one of this chick’s songs, but I can tell I’m already going to be a big fan of the Swedish pop star if she keeps putting out hits like this. Can’t wait to see what she does for an encore.
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
Cutie Ava Sambora Bikini Dream
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Cutie Ava Sambora Bikini Dream
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty