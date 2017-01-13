Victoria Germyn Is Amazing

January 13th, 2017

Victoria Germyn

Since you guys obviously seemed to dig those pictures I put up of Victoria Germyn last week, I figured I’d go ahead and look for a new photoshoot from the blonde bikini model for us all to enjoy. Well, technically, I was looking for her phone number so I could see if she was interested in signing up for a new agent/blogger boyfriend, but whatever, this is the next best thing, right?

» view all 14 photos

Victoria Germyn Pictures Victoria Germyn Pictures Victoria Germyn Pictures Victoria Germyn Pictures
Victoria Germyn Pictures Victoria Germyn Pictures Victoria Germyn Pictures
Victoria Germyn Pictures Victoria Germyn Pictures Victoria Germyn Pictures