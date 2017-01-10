Ekaterina Zueva Would Make A Great Super Naughty Mail-Order Bride

January 10th, 2017

Ekaterina Zueva

Pretty sure I’ve introduced you guys to this Russian mega-babe before, but just in case you missed her the last few times, I want you to meet Ekaterina Zueva, AKA the next future ex-Mrs. Tuna. Well, as soon as I can save up enough money to bring her over here. Marriage is one thing. But divorce isn’t cheap. Good thing I’ve been saving on rent all these years. See? And you guys thought I just lived in my mom’s basement because I’m a loser. Joke’s on you.

